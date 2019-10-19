Elderly Joplin resident found dead near home

An elderly Joplin resident was found dead Saturday afternoon, according to Joplin authorities.
Police said in a statement that the body of Waneta Day, 92, was found about 2 p.m. Saturday about a block away from her home on Iron Gates Road.
She was named in an alert Friday afternoon after a relative found the door of her home open and Day missing, along with her jacket and walker.
Rob Chappel, the Jasper County coroner, said he had not made a ruling as of late Saturday afternoon. But police said they were not seeking anyone in connection with the death, suggesting that natural causes were likely in the death.
