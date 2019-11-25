Joplin police arrested a Duquesne man Sunday afternoon after allegedly finding him passed out inside a vehicle in a parking lot with a toddler in his company.

Kevin P. Tyler, 35, was taken into custody in the 1500 block of South Main Street and charged with first-degree child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Capt. Nick Jimenez said Tyler appeared to officers to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A 2-year-old girl who was in the vehicle with him was turned over to the custody of her mother, Jimenez said.

