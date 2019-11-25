Joplin police arrested a Duquesne man Sunday afternoon after allegedly finding him passed out inside a vehicle in a parking lot with a toddler in his company.
Kevin P. Tyler, 35, was taken into custody in the 1500 block of South Main Street and charged with first-degree child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said Tyler appeared to officers to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A 2-year-old girl who was in the vehicle with him was turned over to the custody of her mother, Jimenez said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.