A Joplin man received suspended sentences when he pleaded guilty to driving drunken and fleeing police with his four children in the vehicle.
Ricky L. Collins, 38, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated and a felony count of resisting arrest in a plea agreement dismissing four related counts of felony child endangerment. Collins had been facing a felony count of driving while intoxicated as an alleged persistent offender.
Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea deal and assessed Collins four years on the felony conviction and six months in jail on the misdemeanor offense, with execution of both sentences suspended and defendant placed on supervised probation for five years. The judge ordered that Collins serve 10 days of shock time in jail with credit for having already served that amount of time.
The convictions stem from an incident March 19, 2019, when a Joplin police officer tried to stop a van the defendant was driving in a reckless manner, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Collins would not stop, and a pursuit ensued until he finally pulled the vehicle into a parking space near his apartment on East Newman Road.
He explained to the officer as he was being taken into custody that his children were in the van, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The officer reported that the children were upset and crying inside the van but were otherwise unharmed.
