A 23-year-old Joplin man is facing two felony charges in connection with a domestic disturbance involving his ex-girlfriend early Wednesday.
Officers responded at 1:02 a.m. to the 500 block of South Florida Avenue where Delana R. Simmons, 23, told them that her ex-boyfriend, Dakota A. Carter, stomped on her chest and kicked her in the head several times until she blacked out. When she regained consciousness, he was biting her, she told police. She was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin for treatment of injuries.
Carter, who was arrested when he returned to the scene, acknowledged to police that an argument had taken place but denied any physical assault of Simmons. Court records show the Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged him with both second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.