A former Carl Junction school bus driver accused of having sexual contact with a student waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial.
Dennis R. Frakes, 67, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree statutory sodomy and sexual contact with a student. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 5.
Frakes allegedly committed two sexual offenses with the same student in her freshman and junior years at Carl Junction High School.
A probable-cause affidavit states that on the first occasion in March 2015, he fondled her inside a vehicle during a band competition on the Missouri Southern State University campus. In August 2017, he allegedly touched her inappropriately a second time at his home in Carl Junction.
The affidavit states that the defendant admitted to investigators that he had sexual contact with the girl during her junior and senior years at Carl Junction High School while he was a bus driver for the school district. He was dismissed from his position with the school district in October when the allegation first surfaced.
