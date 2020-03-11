A man convicted of murder in Jasper County 22 years ago was assessed a suspended sentence this week when he pleaded guilty to stealing six iPads from the Walmart store in Webb City.
Michael A. Davis, 40, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony count of stealing in a plea deal dismissing firearm and resisting arrest charges that he was facing from a 2018 police pursuit in Joplin. The plea deal called for a suspended sentence with the requirement that he pay $3,159 in restitution to Walmart.
Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea agreement and assessed Davis five years in prison, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Davis stole the iPads on Jan. 2, 2018, by concealing them in a backpack and walking out of the store. The charges dismissed in his plea deal pertain to a police pursuit Aug. 30, 2018, when Davis allegedly drove off during a police stop of his vehicle for a lighting violation.
An affidavit filed in that case alleged that he led officers on a chase through Joplin at 50 to 60 mph at night without any headlights on, going the wrong way down a one-way street for nine blocks, driving through two yards and hitting two houses with his vehicle. At the end of the chase, he ran off and got away, but he was later located and arrested. A search of the vehicle he left behind when he ran purportedly turned up a loaded revolver.
Davis was convicted in 1998 in Jasper County Circuit Court of a charge of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to court records.
