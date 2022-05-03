A 37-year-old man from Exeter died in a two-vehicle collision at 6:40 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 76, a mile west of Exeter in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
James D. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barry County coroner.
The other driver, Johnathan A. Lewis, 35, of Stella, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Johnson was driving a westbound car that slid on the wet roadway and struck Lewis' eastbound vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Cassville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Monday on Farm Road 2190, about 2 miles north of Shell Knob in Barry County, the state patrol said.
John C. Lawrence, 51, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Cassville with minor injuries.
Lawrence was driving a westbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• A truck driver from Nebraska was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:25 a.m. Monday on Route N, 5 miles southeast of Jasper in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Kimberly A. Williams, 59, of Papillion, Nebraska, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving a westbound semitruck that ran off the right side of the road before returning to the roadway and overturning, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.