A Fairview man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:55 p.m. Monday on County Road 200, a mile north of Duenweg in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Thomas T. Alger, 42, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Alger was driving a northbound concrete truck when its wheels dropped off the edge of the roadway and the truck overturned, the patrol said.
