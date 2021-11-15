NEOSHO, Mo. — A 28-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Monday on a charge that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl.
Harley J. Wilkins, of Fairview, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a count of second-degree statutory sodomy. Judge Christine Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 14.
Wilkins is accused of sexually assaulting the girl Feb. 14, 2020, while she was trying to sleep at a residence in Fairview. The girl disclosed the matter during an interview at the Children's Center in Monett.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, Wilkins told an investigator with the Newton County Sheriff's Department that he was aware of the allegations, which he explained as stemming from "a crush" he believes the girl had on him. As to the assault, he told the investigator that he did not recall being at that particular address at any time when the girl was there.
