A Farley man was injured when a Freightliner truck rolled forward and struck him at 4:11 p.m. Friday on Farm Road 2225, about a half-mile north of Pierce City in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Rocky J. McCardie, 60, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
The truck that struck him was operated by Alan L. Hochard, 62, of Platte City, the patrol said.
• A Walnut Shade woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:35 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 248, about 7 miles east of Cassville in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Constance M. Hobbs, 83, was taken by ambulance to Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries.
Hobbs' westbound car ran off the road and struck a ditch, the patrol said.
