The Joplin Police Department announced Tuesday that the death of a Webb City woman in a single-vehicle crash Friday night at the intersection of 20th Street and Delaware Avenue remains under investigation.
Officers responded at 9:17 p.m. Friday to a report of an accident at the intersection and found the driver, Brittany Hoffman, 31, deceased inside the vehicle. Police said an adult male passenger who sustained minor injuries was contacted and released at the scene.
Police said Hoffman's vehicle was eastbound when she apparently lost control, and the vehicle ran off the road and struck a retaining wall. An investigation of the accident by the department's crash team remained active on Tuesday.
