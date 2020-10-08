PITTSBURG, Kan. — Police say a 17-year-old boy apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday night in Pittsburg.
Police and emergency medical personnel responded at 6:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 208 W. Euclid St. and found the teen there with a single gunshot wound. The boy, whose name has not been released as yet, was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg and later transferred to Mercy Hospital Joplin, where he subsequently died.
Pittsburg police said in a news release that an autopsy was being scheduled.
