A Shell Knob woman was killed in a utility vehicle accident at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Fox Woods Circle, about 3 miles south of Shell Knob in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Shari L. Rains, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Barry County deputy coroner.
Rains was a passenger on a Polaris Ranger operated by Kenneth D. Hayzlett that overturned while backing, throwing her from the vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Warsaw man was killed and his wife injured in an accident involving two utility vehicles at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on private property off Missouri Highway 90 about 10 miles east of Jane in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Dennis R. Hurley, 63, was pronounced dead about 12:50 p.m. at Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista, Arkansas. Jacqueline A. Hurley, 60, was treated at the same hospital for moderate injuries.
They had been riding a utility vehicle together along a trail and got off to walk down a hill to where a second utility vehicle operated by Stephen T. Sims, 63, of Warsaw, had overturned. As they did, their unoccupied UTV began to roll down the hill, striking both of them, the overturned UTV and a tree, the patrol said.
• Two Kansas residents were injured in a three-vehicle collision at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, about 2 miles north of Joplin in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Shannon L. Perry, 42, of Columbus, Kansas, was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries along with a 14-year-old boy from Columbus who sustained minor injuries.
Perry was driving a southbound pickup truck with the boy as her passenger when the truck was struck in the rear by another pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old boy from Oronogo who failed to stop for traffic, the patrol said.
The collision pushed Perry's truck into the rear of a third southbound vehicle driven by Barton W. Starkey, 57, of Webb City, the patrol said.
• A truck driver from Alabama was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 49, a mile north of Goodman in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Eric E. Cline, 47, of Attalla, Alabama, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital with moderate injuries.
He was driving a northbound semitruck that ran off the road into a ditch, the patrol said.
• A Mount Vernon man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 174, about a half-mile east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Carroll S. Claybrook, 91, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries.
He was driving a westbound car and was slowing to make a left turn when a semitruck driven by James P. Hill, 51, of Greenfield, ran into him from behind and his car ran off the road and struck a utility pole, the patrol said.
