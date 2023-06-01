A teenager was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 86 near Baxter Street in Neosho, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, 18-year-old Sydnee D. Humphries, of Neosho, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Newton County deputy coroner, the state patrol said.
The other driver, Ellyn S. Anderson, 37, and a 4-year-old boy in her car, both from Neosho, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
Humphries was driving an eastbound car that crossed the centerline and struck Anderson's westbound vehicle head-on, the patrol said.
• Two Cassville residents were fatally injured in a motorcycle crash at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 248, a mile east of Cassville in Barry County, the state patrol said.
The operator of the motorcycle, Rylan L. Wilson, 19, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield, where he was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m., the patrol said. His passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barry County coroner.
Their eastbound motorcycle ran off the road and struck an embankment, throwing both of them from the bike, the patrol said.
