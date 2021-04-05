A Joplin man is facing a charge of child abuse after his 12-year-old son showed up at school last week with bruising and a bump on his head.
A warrant was issued Friday charging Aaron R. Gilmore, 39, with a felony count of the offense. Court records show the warrant was served on Saturday and that Gilmore is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Police Cpl. Isaac Costley said Gilmore's son on Wednesday informed a counselor at North Middle School that his father had caused the injuries. Gilmore is accused of having banged the boy's head on a counter and having thrown him to the floor.
Costley said a detective looking into the matter learned that the assault was caught on home video, which he viewed before the charging of the father.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.