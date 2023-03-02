MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge recently fined a foster father $2,000 for leaving a 3-year-old boy unattended outside their apartment in Mount Vernon while he watched pornography in a bedroom.
Jeremy D. Cossey, 48, was slated for a preliminary hearing Feb. 23 in Lawrence County Circuit Court on three felony counts of child abuse or neglect. The hearing was scuttled when he took a plea offer to two reduced counts of misdemeanor child endangerment and was fined $1,000 on each count by Judge Matthew Kasper.
The case was brought after Mount Vernon police officers investigating a report of a 3-year-old lying unattended on a bench outside the caller's apartment on West Division Street learned that a sibling had come by in the meantime and taken the child home.
The reporting party told police that they had tried to contact the child's foster father before the sibling came by but were unable to do so. The officers went to the foster parent's apartment and spoke with the older sibling, who answered the door and told them their foster father was in a bedroom.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the toddler, who came to the door with his sibling, was carrying an open container of an alcoholic beverage. Police decided to enter the apartment at that point. When an officer knocked on the door of the bedroom where the children indicated their foster father was, the man purportedly thought it was one of the children and yelled: "No. I'm watching porn."
The affidavit states that after numerous attempts to get him to open the door, an intoxicated Cossey finally unlocked it and police entered to find an adult video playing on a television screen, according to the affidavit.
The Missouri Department of Social Services was contacted to look after the welfare of the children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.