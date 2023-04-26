PINEVILLE, Mo. — A 27-year-old father from Anderson recently entered an Alford plea to an amended felony count of child neglect and is awaiting sentencing in McDonald County Circuit Court.
Raydun C. Flory entered the plea April 17 in a plea agreement dismissing the other of two counts of child abuse originally filed on him in the case. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.
Judge Kevin Selby set Flory's sentencing hearing for June 12.
The defendant was charged two years ago with abusing his two children, one of whom was admitted to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin on Oct. 12, 2020, with head trauma.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges on Flory and the children's mother, Trista Baker, stated that they first noticed a problem with their son at 11 a.m. that day but did not call the doctor's office until 1:30 p.m. and did not get him into the doctor's until almost 3 p.m. The document states that the boy was in need of immediate medical attention at the time.
Their other child was given a drug screen tests two days later and purportedly tested positive for methamphetamine and THC. The parents did not submit to testing until late November, at which time both tested positive for meth and THC, according to the affidavit.
Baker pleaded guilty March 28 to a felony count of child endangerment and was assessed a suspended seven-year sentence with five years of supervised probation.
