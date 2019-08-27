A Joplin man charged with abuse of his 5-year-old son has pleaded guilty to an amended count of domestic assault in a plea agreement.
Matthew P. Sherman, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic assault at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. His plea deal would cap any sentence he might receive at no more than five years and the prosecutor's office has promised not to oppose the possibility of a suspended sentence.
Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered sentencing assessment of the defendant. He set Sherman's sentencing hearing for Oct. 28.
The defendant had been facing a charge of felony child abuse in connection with the slapping of his son on Oct. 9 of last year when the boy would not go to bed as instructed, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The slap purportedly left a bruise about 2 1/2 inches long on the boy's face and a second bruise inside his ear, according to the affidavit.
