A Joplin father facing marijuana-peddling and child endangerment charges pleaded guilty to a reduced count this week.
Reginald D. Johnson, 38, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a Class D felony count of possession of marijuana in a plea agreement dismissing a second count of child endangerment. Johnson had been facing Class C felony count of delivery of a controlled substance.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant. The judge also set a sentencing hearing for May 11.
Johnson was arrested March 6, 2018, when a police detective contacted him outside his home on West B Street in Joplin and noted the smell of marijuana emanating from the residence, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Johnson refused to grant consent for police to search the residence, he was told to stay outside while officers applied for a search warrant, according to the affidavit.
When he ran inside contrary to the detective's orders, officers figured he might be attempting to destroy the suspected marijuana and decided that constituted the exigent circumstances necessary for entry without a warrant. Johnson could not be located inside when entry was made, but officers seized 538 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and packaging typically used in the sale of marijuana, the affidavit states.
Purported evidence of the use and sale of marijuana in the home where Johnson's 13-year-old son also lived led to the endangerment charge in addition to the drug charge. Johnson was located and arrested on the charges less than a week later.
