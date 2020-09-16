A Duquesne man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to an amended count of second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement in a child abuse case that requires him to enter a local treatment court program.
Scotty A. Drake, 38, accepted a plea offer in Judge Gayle Crane's courtroom with the understanding that if he completes the treatment program, he would either receive a suspended imposition of sentence or have the case dismissed.
Drake had a felony count of child abuse stemming from a visit with his son in October 2019. The boy's mother noticed marks on her son's neck after the visit, but he at first told her they were from incidental contact in a basketball game, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The mother received a tip from a witness a couple of weeks later that her son's father actually had grabbed him by the throat, leaving the marks, according to the affidavit. The mother confronted her son again, and he told her that his father got upset with him over a bowl not having been washed and grabbed him by the neck.
When she asked him why he did not tell her the truth the first time she asked, the boy told her that his father had threatened to kill himself if he told her, according to the affidavit.
