A rural Jasper County man, whose children were removed from his and his wife's home in late March due to purported unsanitary conditions, waived a preliminary hearing this week on a felony child endangerment charge.
Jared A. McDaniel, 32, waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a charge of first-degree child endangerment. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set a hearing for Aug. 21 for McDaniel's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
The conditions of Jared and Krystal McDaniel's home came to the attention of the Jasper County Sheriff's Department on March 19 when a deputy responded to a 911 call hangup originating from the residence on County Road 196, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
While speaking with Krystal McDaniel, the deputy noticed what seemed to him to be an exceptional amount of clutter and trash in the living room where two of the couple's three children were playing, according to the affidavit. The deputy looked about the residence and found all the rooms filled with empty beer cans, liquor bottles, spit cups for chewing tobacco, dirty plates, soiled diapers, pill bottles containing medication within reach of the children, piles of dog feces on the floor and the bed in the master bedroom and piles of dirty laundry, according to the affidavit.
The deputy learned that all five members of the family had been reduced to sleeping on the living room couch due to the clutter and trash, which Jared McDaniel suggested might be linked to his own laziness, according to the affidavit. The children had scratch marks on their faces and bug bites, the deputy wrote in the affidavit.
The Missouri Department of Social Services removed the children from the home and placed them with a grandparent, according to the affidavit.
Krystal McDaniel also faces a felony child endangerment charge. She has not yet had a preliminary hearing.
