PINEVILLE, Mo. — A rural Pineville man this week was ordered to stand trial on a charge that he choked his 12-year-old daughter with an undershirt.
Chad E. Greenhaw, 34, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday in McDonald County Circuit Court on a felony count of child abuse and was ordered by Associate Judge John LePage to be tried. The judge set Greenhaw's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Jan. 26.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant's daughter was arguing with her stepmother on March 6 when her father emerged from a bedroom, wrapped an undershirt around her neck and choked her until she almost passed out.
The case came to light a few weeks later and was investigated by the Missouri Department of Social Services and the McDonald County Sheriff's Department. During separate interviews of the girl and a sibling, the sibling purportedly corroborated her account, according to the affidavit.
