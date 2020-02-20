A 31-year-old Joplin father waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was ordered to stand trial Thursday on a felony count of child abuse involving hitting his 2-year-old son in the face with an open hand.
Gary M. Roberts waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered by Associate Judge Joe Hensley to make an initial appearance in a trial division of the court on March 9.
Roberts was arrested Jan. 3 after an incident at Souls Harbor, 915 S. Main St. Police were called after Roberts allegedly slapped the boy hard enough to leave finger-shaped bruises. A probable-cause affidavit filed by a police officer states that bruises were detected beneath both of the child's eyes and that he suffered a bloody nose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.