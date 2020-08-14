A federal judge sentenced a Sarcoxie man to nine years in prison Thursday for illegally possessing a machine gun and other firearms.
Leng Lee, 37, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to being a felon in possession of firearms and to illegal possession of a machine gun. U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark assessed him the prison term without parole at his sentencing hearing Thursday in federal court in Springfield.
Lee had two prior convictions for burglary as well as convictions for being a felon in possession of firearms, vandalism and grand theft auto on his record.
The convictions for which he was sentenced Thursday stem from the controlled delivery of an international mail package made April 23, 2019, by federal law enforcement agents and U.S. Postal Service inspectors with the assistance of Newton County sheriff's deputies. The package from China was addressed to Lee and contained seven selector switches used to convert a Glock semiautomatic pistol into automatic firing mode.
A search warrant subsequently executed by Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at the defendant's home resulted in the seizure of 18 firearms, more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition, firearm suppressors, methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield. Lee had been given some of the firearms by his deceased father, but others purportedly had been purchased at gun shows or through other hand-to-hand sales. None had been purchased from a licensed firearms dealer, the U.S. attorney's office said.
Lee admitted placing the order for the selector switches and told investigators that he had received about 10 to 15 prior deliveries of selector switches from abroad.
Charges remain pending against the defendant in Newton County are unlawful use of a weapon and assault of a family member.
