A Jasper County judge granted a Fort Smith, Arkansas, man a suspended sentence this week when he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as a felon during a traffic crash in Joplin.
Derron A. Reed, 43, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence and probation. Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and sentenced Reed to seven years with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
Reed was riding a scooter on Aug. 19, 2021, in Joplin when he ran into the rear of an SUV at West Seventh Street and Chestnut Avenue, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The document states that the defendant, who was injured and taken to a hospital in Oklahoma for surgery, was found to be in possession of a .40-caliber handgun reported stolen in Crawford County, Arkansas. He had prior felony convictions for assault and possession of narcotics at the time and is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the affidavit.
