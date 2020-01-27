A Jasper County judge sentenced a Joplin man to six years in prison Monday in a stolen gun case.
Christopher L. Malson, 40, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm in an agreement dismissing three other felony counts that he was facing and limiting the prison time he might be assessed to six years.
Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and assessed Malson concurrent terms of six years in prison. The dismissed charges included a count of stealing, a second count of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a credit device.
The convictions stem from an arrest Nov. 9 after a traffic stop in Webb City, according to a probable-cause affidavit. An officer tried to pull a vehicle over for a traffic violation and the driver and passenger ran off, according to the affidavit. Malson, a convicted felon with warrants out for his arrest, was caught by police.
Officers found a loaded .380-caliber pistol under the passenger seat of the vehicle. The gun and a blanket recovered from the vehicle turned out to have been stolen from another vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.