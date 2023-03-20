NEOSHO, Mo. — A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Monday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.

Marquis A. Saunders, 24, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial by Judge Christine Rhoades. His initial appearance in a trial division of the court was set for April 19.

The charge was filed in July of last year after a Joplin police officer spotted the defendant June 22 in possession of a .308-caliber M1A, or M14, rifle at his residence on Ruby Way in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge states that he also was known to have been posting photos of himself online pointing a pistol at the camera.

Saunders has prior felony convictions for child endangerment and resisting arrest, and is prohibited from possession of firearms.

