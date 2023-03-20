NEOSHO, Mo. — A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Monday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.
Marquis A. Saunders, 24, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial by Judge Christine Rhoades. His initial appearance in a trial division of the court was set for April 19.
The charge was filed in July of last year after a Joplin police officer spotted the defendant June 22 in possession of a .308-caliber M1A, or M14, rifle at his residence on Ruby Way in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge states that he also was known to have been posting photos of himself online pointing a pistol at the camera.
Saunders has prior felony convictions for child endangerment and resisting arrest, and is prohibited from possession of firearms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.