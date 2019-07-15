A 44-year-old man is facing a felony charge in connection with a domestic disturbance involving his girlfriend early Friday morning on South Chestnut Avenue in Joplin.
Joplin police were called to the home of the couple about 7:30 a.m. and arrested Richard A. Combs. Capt. Nick Jimenez said that in the court of an argument, Combs allegedly pushed Alana D. Davis, 39, and put his arm around her neck, choking her.
Combs was charged with second-degree domestic assault.
