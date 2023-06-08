The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed a felony weapon count this week that a Joplin man was facing in an gun-pointing incident.
The charge of unlawful use of a weapon that was filed two years ago against Shawn M. McCarty, 42, was dismissed Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas said it was being dismissed with the understanding that it would be refiled as a misdemeanor in the associate level of the court.
McCarty was arrested on the charge April 7, 2021, following a disturbance at an apartment complex at 1502 S. Michigan Ave.
A probable-cause affidavit states that McCarty got in an argument with his girlfriend and pointed a gun at her and her son. McCarty told police that he felt threatened by her two sons but denied having brandished a weapon. But a police officer called to the scene spotted a handgun sticking out of a backpack, according to the affidavit.
