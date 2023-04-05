Two disturbances investigated within the past week by Joplin police have led to the filing of felony assault charges.
Allen A. Hohensee, 35, of Verona, was charged in Newton County Circuit Court with second-degree domestic assault in connection with a disturbance with a weapon Friday outside the Downstream Q-Store at 4777 W. Downstream Blvd.
Capt. William Davis said Hohensee purportedly threw a knife at a window of the store that bounced off and struck Diana R. Kretzmann, 37, on her arm. She did not require medical attention for her injury, but Hohensee was arrested and charged.
The Jasper County prosecutor's office filed a second-degree domestic assault count on Carl A. Watson Jr. 38, in connection with a disturbance Tuesday night at his apartment in the 2300 block of West Fourth Street.
Watson is accused of throwing his wife, Kylee B. Brown, 31, to the floor and choking her during an argument. The incident was reported by a third-party caller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.