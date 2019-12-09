A 35-year-old man is facing domestic assault charges in connection with a dispute with his girlfriend Saturday afternoon at a residence on the south side of Joplin.
Faith L. Thompson, 22, contacted police from her workplace to report having been assaulted by her boyfriend in the 3300 block of South Indiana Avenue.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said Anthony W. Coy pushed Thompson down and choked her during an argument. Jimenez said Thompson did not require medical attention. He said Coy was arrested at the residence on Indiana Avenue.
The Newton County prosecutor's office charged Coy with second-degree domestic assault and first-degree child endangerment. The Globe was unable to obtain a probable-cause affidavit Monday for an explanation of the basis for the endangerment charge.
