Joplin police arrested a 21-year-old man on a felony domestic assault charge in connection with a disturbance involving his wife late Wednesday night and Thursday.
Capt. Will Davis said officers responded to a residence on Sunny Acres Lane after being informed on Thursday that Cassandra M. Morris, 22, had been assaulted by her husband.
Davis said Zachery R. Morris, 21, purportedly came home drunk Wednesday night and had lost his wallet. He and his wife went out looking for it, and when they returned to their residence, he allegedly became abusive, shoving her down, pinning her on a couch and choking her, Davis said.
Cassandra Morris did not require medical attention, according to Davis. Her husband was charged with second-degree domestic assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.