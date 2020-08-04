The Jasper County prosecutor's office has filed felony drug charges on three suspects arrested this past weekend in Joplin.
Phillip M. Brooks, 37, of Carl Junction, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with a traffic stop for an equipment violation Friday morning at Second Street and Gray Avenue. Brooks was driving the vehicle in which police allegedly found two bags containing 16.3 grams of methamphetamine and $1,585 on the driver's side floorboards.
A passenger, Robert J. Alexander, was arrested on a warrant issued in Kansas in a probation violation case.
Garrett L. Breedlove, 22, of Joplin, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license after an arrest late Friday night in the 1800 block of West 10th Street. Police allegedly found a small amount of methamphetamine and 45 Xanax pills in his possession.
Tanner L. Enochs, 25, of Joplin, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with an arrest Friday night in the 200 block of North Schifferdecker Avenue. A police officer who knew he had two outstanding warrants spotted him in a yard and took him into custody. Police said he was found with 12.5 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun.
