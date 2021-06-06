A felony weapon charge that a Carthage man was facing in connection with a gun being put to his brother's head has been dismissed due to the brother's unwillingness to testify against him.
Robert H. Sanders, 46, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon when the prosecutor's office announced that the charge was being dismissed.
Sanders was accused of pulling a gun on his brother and pointing it at his head during an argument Dec. 2 at the brother's home in Carthage.
