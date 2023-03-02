The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed a felony weapon charge on a Carterville man when his roommate failed to show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

David P. Watson, 54, was set for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of unlawful use of a weapon, The need for a hearing was rendered moot when the prosecutor's office announced that the charge was being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the roommate.

Watson was arrested Aug. 23 after purportedly pulling a knife and advancing toward his roommate with it concealed behind his leg. The roommate kept retreating from him until a third party intervened and prevented any actual injury being inflicted with the knife, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.