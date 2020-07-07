Police say a fight between two brothers Monday night at a Joplin residence left one covered in blood and landed the other in jail on a felony assault charge.
Capt. Will Davis said officers were dispatched about 8 p.m. to a disturbance at a residence in the 2000 block of South Jackson Avenue. Davis said Johnny C. Alford, 47, was found covered in blood at the address but refused medical attention.
His brother, Danny P. Alford, 43, of Longmont, Colorado, was taken into custody when officers learned that he started an altercation with his brother by punching him and breaking a pool cue with a blow to his head, Davis said. He has been charged with second-degree domestic assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.