The Joplin city fire marshal and police are investigating a suspicious fire Sunday night that caused significant damage to a two-story house at 311 N. Joplin Ave.
Firefighters were called to the address at 9:28 p.m. Fire Chief Jim Furgerson said crews got the blaze under control at 11:11 p.m. but did not get it completely extinguished until 12:38 a.m. Monday. He said that by then, the fire had caused moderate damage.
Furgerson said no one was living in the house's apartments at the time and that no injuries were reported. The owner told police that he had evicted the last tenants a couple of weeks ago, and all utilities were shut off.
