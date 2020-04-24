A fire early Friday morning caused moderate heat and smoke damage to a house in Joplin.
Firefighters were called at 4:26 a.m. to 4300 block of West 27th Place, where they encountered fire and smoke coming from the rear of a single-story, frame house.
The Joplin Fire Department said firefighters entered the residence and put out a fire in the living room. The occupants of the residence had escaped without injury prior to the arrival of firefighters.
The cause of the fire still remained undetermined by Friday afternoon.
