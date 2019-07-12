PITTSBURG, Kan. — Firefighters with the Pittsburg Fire Department were dispatched early Friday morning to what was described as a large fire at the Pitt Realty building, 1401 N. Broadway.
The building was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene, the department said. The structure sustained significant damage.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, the department said.
The intersection of 14th Street and Broadway was barricaded Friday while emergency crews worked to secure the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.