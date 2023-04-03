A fire in a burn barrel Saturday caught two houses on fire, destroying one and causing extensive damage to the other, according to a Joplin police report.
Capt. William Davis said a resident of one of the houses was burning leaves in a barrel when the fire caught both the resident's house and a neighboring house on fire.
No injuries were reported in the fires in the 1100 block of East 34th Street that began shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, Davis said.
But one of the houses burned down, and the house next door was extensively damaged on its east side, Davis said. The fire remained under investigation Monday, he said.
