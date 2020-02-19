GALENA, Kan. — A house was destroyed in an overnight fire that reignited, forcing firefighters to return a second time to extinguish the blaze, according to Galena fire Chief Bill Hall.
Firefighters were called at about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 800 block of Chicago Street that was occupied by Billy Bob Stidham, who escaped without injury, Hall said. Baxter Springs firefighters also responded, he said.
The crews were recalled to the house at about 2 a.m. Wednesday because the fire had reignited and was through the roof, Hall said.
