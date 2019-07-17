Joplin city firefighters put out a shed fire Monday afternoon that spread to two adjoining houses in the 900 block of South Jefferson Avenue.
Firefighters responded, according to a Wednesday news release, at 5:42 p.m. Monday to a report of the shed fire and found that the fire had spread to the two houses. Crews put out the fires on all three structures.
There were no reported injuries at the scene, according to the statement. The cause of the fire was determined to have been accidental.
