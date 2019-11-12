The Joplin Fire Department put out a fire that started Monday night in the kitchen of the Little Pigs BBQ restaurant.
Firefighters responded to a 10:43 p.m. report of a fire in the restaurant at 1316 Langston Hughes-Broadway and encountered smoke coming from the cooking area of the business. Flames located in the kitchen were extinguished.
The department said the cause of the fire remained undetermined Tuesday by the city fire marshal. No injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.