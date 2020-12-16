MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge this week ordered a 57-year-old man from Crane to stand trial in a child kidnapping case with multiple defendants.
Associate Judge Scott Sifferman decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Robert L. Ricketts to stand trial on counts of first-degree burglary and child kidnapping. The judge set Ricketts' initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Jan. 11.
Ricketts is accused of participating in the March 9 abduction of the 1-year-old son of Brittany Gould from a residence in Aurora.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleged that Ricketts and three women burst into a bedroom in the home where Gould and her son were staying after she had left her husband and father of the boy, Freddie Jensen, 43. While Gould wrestled with one of the women, the boy was whisked off the bed and taken by the intruders, who then left in a van, according to the affidavit.
Tanya Baez, 27, and Linda Meyer, 49, both of Springfield, face charges of burglary and child kidnapping. Jensen is charged with burglary and child endangerment. His sister initially faced charges for having participated in the alleged abduction, but electronic court records no longer show her case pending before the court.
The affidavit filed with Ricketts' charges alleges that Gould called Jensen shortly after the incident and that he purportedly told her that he had sent his sister to get his son for him.
