MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — One of five co-defendants charged in the kidnapping, assault and rape of a 20-year-old Springfield woman this past summer in Lawrence County has been ordered to stand trial.
Associate Judge Robert George decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Wanda Maggard, 53, of rural Everton, to stand trial on charges of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape and first-degree assault, and set her initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 9.
Maggard is accused of participating in a sexual assault of a woman Aug. 20 at the residence of co-defendant David W. Arnold, 46, near Everton. Also charged in the case are James F. Maggard Jr., 33; Donnie L. Willis, 56; and Zachery Wade, 28, all of rural Everton.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department received a call from the alleged victim's mother two days after the crime reporting that her daughter had been raped. The victim told an investigator that she left her home in Springfield with Wade, and he got her a Dr Pepper at a convenience store.
Within minutes of drinking the soda, she started feeling drugged and began feeling her awareness of what was happening slipping away from her, she told an investigator. She recalled being taken to the home of Arnold where Arnold, James Maggard Jr. and Wade were shooting drugs. She told the investigator that they held her down and injected narcotics in her as well.
The three men then took turns sexually assaulting her, according to the affidavit.
She later was able to get dressed and demanded that Wade take her home. But she instead was injected again with drugs and became sick and began dropping in and out of consciousness, according to the affidavit. After a while, Wade put her in his car and they went for a drive, during which he picked up Wanda Maggard. She told investigators that she felt Wade picked up the woman specifically to help "babysit" her while they drove around Springfield and Wade committed thefts at stores.
She could recall being taken back to Arnold's home and becoming sick in there the following afternoon and being taken by a neighbor woman to her home, where the fifth co-defendant, Willis, is accused of injecting her with more drugs and sexually assaulting her.
Wanda Maggard is the first of the five co-defendants to have a preliminary hearing. David Arnold and Zachery Wade each face six felony counts and James Maggard Jr. seven counts. Willis is charged with four counts.
