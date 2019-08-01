MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — One of four co-defendants charged with assault of a Pierce City police officer during a vehicle pursuit June 22 in Lawrence County waived a preliminary hearing this week and was ordered to stand trial.
Colton P. Davis, 19, of Pierce City, waived the hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree assault and a single count of armed criminal action. Associate Judge Scott Sifferman set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Aug. 12.
Davis and three others are accused of assaulting Officer Chris Whitehead during a high-speed pursuit that began when Whitehead pulled into the Pierce City armory parking lot to check out a car and pickup truck parked close together there at 1:40 a.m. As he approached, two males hopped out of the car and into the bed of the pickup truck with a third male and a fourth jumped into the driver's seat of the truck.
The truck then sped away, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges. Early in the pursuit, the driver, identified as Davis in the affidavit, slammed on his brakes, allowing the officer to pull up alongside the truck, and then struck the right side of his patrol car twice with the truck.
While the chase continued southbound on Highway 97 and westbound on County Road 2240, the occupants in the bed of the truck were throwing traffic cones, 5-gallon buckets, water jugs, branches, a backsaw, crowbar and other items at Whitehead's windshield.
The truck crashed shortly after entering Newton County, and Whitehead apprehended all four suspects. Three of them — Brandon S. Sandnes, 35; Isaac R. Hamilton, 20; and Zachary L. Cagle, 20 — have not yet had preliminary hearings. Like Davis, they each face two counts of first-degree assault and a single count of armed criminal action.
