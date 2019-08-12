Five occupants of a house that caught fire Monday afternoon in Joplin were able to escape without injury.
Firefighters were called at 12:32 p.m. to the 1800 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue, and found heavy smoke coming from a fire at the back of the single-story house.
Keith Stammer, public information officer for the Joplin Fire Department, said crews focused on the bedroom side of the house and got the fire under control by 1:10 p.m. Stammer said the cause of the fire remained undetermined later in the afternoon.
The local chapter of the American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the displaced occupants in finding shelter.
