A 23-year-old Joplin man is facing five felony counts in connection with what police say was an apparent road rage case with shots fired.
Police Cpl. Ben Cooper said the shots were fired Thursday night outside city limits when the suspect, Zachary F. Tallie, is believed to have followed and shot at another vehicle from the vehicle he was driving.
Cooper said the chase proceeded into the city, where police met the occupants of the fleeing vehicle at a residence on Monroe Avenue and eventually stopped Tallie in his vehicle near 32nd Street and Jefferson Avenue. A shotgun believed to have been used in the shooting was seized, and Tallie and a 23-year-old woman from Galena, Kansas, were arrested.
Cooper said the occupants of the other vehicle — a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy, both from Joplin — escaped injury when a shotgun blast struck their vehicle. What led to the shooting remained under investigation on Friday, he said.
Tallie was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and a single count of unlawful use of a weapon. No felony counts had been filed on the woman in his company by late Friday afternoon.
