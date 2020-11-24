Three Aurora residents were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday on Route K, 4 miles north of Aurora in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Sheila R. Gantt, 53, and her two passengers, an 8-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora. Gantt's injuries were listed as moderate and the two children's injuries as minor.
Their northbound van slid off the road, struck an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Pineville woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 90, about 5 miles east of Noel in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Reme A. Clark, 24, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that ran off the road, striking a sign and a corner post, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:10 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 43, about 4 miles south of Joplin, the state patrol said.
Michael J. Fairhurst, 62, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
He was eastbound and had failed to stop for a stop sign when his car left the roadway and struck a fence, the patrol said.
