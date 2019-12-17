A Fort Scott, Kansas, woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 126, about 8 miles south of Liberal in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Lisa M. Ledford, 60, was taken by ambulance to Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas, with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that slid off the ice-covered roadway and rolled twice, the patrol said.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 59, about 5 miles north of Neosho near Iris Road, the state patrol said.
Anthony M. Luna, 31, of Granby, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with moderate injuries, and Windel L. Harris, 76, of Neosho, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.
Harris was driving a northbound pickup truck that started to slide and crossed the centerline, hitting Luna's southbound sport utility vehicle head-on, the patrol said.
• A resident of Liberal was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:10 p.m. Monday on Earp Road, about 10 miles north of Nevada in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Eric W. Travis, 39, was taken to the Nevada Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
He was driving an eastbound car that slid through a T-intersection on the snow- and ice-covered roadway and struck an embankment, the patrol said.
• A Joplin woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:25 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 43, about 5 miles north of Seneca in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Bayley G. Murray, 24, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
A northbound pickup truck driven by Christopher L. Collins, 35, of Miami, Oklahoma, slid into Murray's northbound car on the snow-covered roadway, and her car ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
